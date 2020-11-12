localish

Cereal bar, candy shop wows snack lovers with crazy combinations

By Jordan Arseneau
CHICAGO -- Munchiez, a cereal bar and candy shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, is wowing snack lovers with its crazy but flavorful combinations.

Standouts include cereal-infused milkshakes, a single Carolina Reaper Pepper chip challenge, and a classic, South Side favorite -- peppermint sticks in hot pickles.

"(You) bite the top of the pickle off and stick the peppermint inside, and what it gives you is a salty, savory, hot and sweet flavor all in one," Munchiez owner Qiana Allen said.

Allen launched Munchiez in August with her sons, Kameron Cole, 15, and Keenan Cole, 20.

"One day I called my mama because we used to sell candy at school but we barely could do it. We used to sell it on the low," Kameron said. "She was like, 'Well you don't have to do that; we can just open up a store."

Munchiez boasts 33 different brands of cereal that customers can mix and match along with flavored milks. The shop also offers cereal-infused shakes, walking tacos and over 150 different kinds of novelty candy.

"You kind of have to come here on an empty stomach because you're definitely going to leave full," Allen said.

For more information, visit shopmunchiez.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlysnackssnack foodfoodbite sizecereallocalishwlscandy
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Show More
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
Tulare Co. Administrative Office closed after employee contracts COVID-19
Thousands lose power, including Reedley College, after crash
Fresno Co. seeing increase in wait time for COVID-19 test results
More TOP STORIES News