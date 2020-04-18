Personal trainer offering free fitness classes for seniors

When the gym where personal trainer JP Sneed teaches was closed by COVID-19, it meant his seniors could no longer take his senior sneakers class.

He was worried about what that would mean for their physical and mental health during the pandemic and so he decided to do something about it.


He now invites the seniors to virtually congregate three times a week for fitness, fun, and friendship, and he's doing it for free because he says, we're all on this planet together.
