localish

Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

By Amanda Brady
PHOENIXVILLE -- Philadelphia Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody has teamed up with Babas Brew to make a kombucha that breaks stereotypes.

The kombucha falls under Chill Moody's lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.

Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.

EMBED More News Videos

Spoken Word Poem: Chill Moody performs 'More than a Month'


Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody drops some bars to pay homage to local black icons like Will Smith, Guion Bluford, the Roots and more.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phoenixville boroughwpviblack history monthblack owned businessbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
This brewer is the 1st Black woman in PA to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale
Philadelphia man shoveling snow to raise funds for Team I Hate Cancer charity
Philly gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars
Kpelle Design creates inspiring jewelry with roots in West Africa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead inside northwest Fresno home, police investigate as homicide
LIVE: Newsom signs relief package with $600 stimulus payments
Remembering 2 Valley lives lost as U.S. surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths
Some Clovis Unified secondary students return for in-person learning
Thousands of COVID vaccines for farmworkers headed to Valley
Lawsuit claims St. Agnes mistake cost Fresno attorney three limbs
Security officials cast blame for failures during Capitol insurrection
Show More
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Procession to be held for Tulare Co. deputy who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News