localish

Pandemic picnics with a touch of Hollywood glamour

Hollywood -- Looking for a unique way to dine out during the pandemic?

Try Hollywood Picnics.

"Hollywood Picnics is an event company specializing in curated picnics all over Los Angeles that take place in special film locations and try to recreate that Hollywood glamour that once was," said owner Evie Westwood.

Before the pandemic hit, Westwood was in the event industry. An industry devastated by the pandemic. But it was always her dream to have her own business.

"I was doing a lot of behind the scenes work. And learning from that I realized that I could take this knowledge and create a business of my own," she said.

She customizes each picnic to every customer's desire, while also incorporating a little piece of Hollywood.

Hollywood Picnics is following state and local COVID guidelines. Westwood also recommends that you only have picnics with members of the same household.

"Once you set picnics, you don't really realize what an impactful thing it is. I've gotten messages over and over again thanking me for making a certain birthday or a certain anniversary special for them," said Westwood.

To book a picnic visit their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesromancekabchollywoodcoronavirus pandemicoutdoor adventureslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Montebello Zoo in LA County asks for public's help
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Sarah Silverman tweets about Tower Theatre controversy
LIVE: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Central CA, Newsom says
Show More
Dem stimulus check plan would exclude families earning above $200k
Republican John Cox announces run for CA Governor
Train stuck on tracks in Kingsburg, police say
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home
More TOP STORIES News