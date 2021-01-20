localish

Bay Area Children's Theatre 'Play On!' brings the magic of musical theater into your home

By Chris Bollini
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Bay Area Children's Theatre has been serving kids through professional musical theatre for 17 years.

"Pre-COVID, we were serving an audience of 175,000 people per year through live theatre engagement," says Bay Area Children's Theatre CEO and Founder Nina Meehan.


When the company closed its doors due to the pandemic, Meehan recognized a creative void in the community.

"Parents and kids and grandparents needed engagement so much during that original first shelter-in-place," Meehan recalls. "We just pivoted and figured out how to reinvent."

Meehan and her team felt the show must go on and they dreamt up "Play On!", a screen-free audio musical subscription box.

"We developed this idea of not just an audio musical, not just a box that is a story engagement activity," Meehan explains, "What happens when you put them together...the kids get to literally create a little musical right there in their living room."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleykgochildrenentertainmentfamilylocalish show (lsh)theaterlocalish
LOCALISH
12-year-old bakes her way towards a $25,000 prize
Thanks to a GoFundMe page, this family has received $40K
Youngest Muslim elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Build-your-own donut at delicious New Jersey shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Fresno officials and faith-based leaders call for unity as Inauguration Day nears
Man killed in solo-car crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Ave.
Family, Valley Children's staff honor 1-year-old organ donor
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Reward increased to $10,000 for information on inmates who escaped from Merced County jail
Pregnant Clovis woman survives COVID-19 with life-saving treatment
Show More
PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting Valley due to high winds
Oregon car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Yosemite National Park closed today due to high winds
One shot in the face in Madera County, police say
Multiple Valley school districts closed due to power outages from high winds
More TOP STORIES News