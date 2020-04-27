Principal & teacher do distance learning for their students and homeschool their own kids

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Millions of parents have realized homeschooling is not easy. But even educators are having trouble with it.

Stephen Michalik and Christina Callaway are the math/science teacher and principal at All Nations Community School in The Woodlands, Texas. But they're not just teaching their students. They're homeschooling their 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

The family has gone viral for their very relatable video where their daughter shows her frustration with being stuck at home with her teacher and principal.

Callaway said they posted the video to spread some joy, but they never expected it to resonate with so many people.

Michalik and Callaway's message to parents is that this isn't going to last forever, and this too shall pass."
