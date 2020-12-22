Recreating Home Alone 2 Moments at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK -- A lot has changed in the 30 years since Kevin McCallister got lost in New York during the holidays. Michael Koenigs ventured to the Plaza Hotel to reenact some of our favorite Home Alone 2 scenes.

Since the film's premiere, gone are the days of Kevin's Talkboy and VHS tapes while the location of Duncan's Toy Chest, based on the F.A.O. Schwarz toy store, is now an Apple store.

The day consisted of pranking the concierge with audio of Kevin mimicking his father's voice in order to get a room, trying to find the pool, and visiting the Royal Plaza Suite, one of the most expensive hotel rooms in New York City at $40,000 a night.

When visiting the luxurious Royal Plaza Suite, Koenigs devoured an ice cream sundae that was served to him in bed, just like Kevin did.

The visit ended by tipping the doorman in gum and heading off in a white limo with a cheese pizza in tow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
a new york holidaymoviescity cyclechristmaslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News