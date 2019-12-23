my go-to

Scum & Villainy Cantina, Where Sci-Fi and Nightlife Meet

Scum and Villainy Cantina is your friendly neighborhood geek bar nestled in the wretched hive of Hollywood. Inspired by popular drinking establishments from your favorite sci-fi movies, Scum and Villainy is the bar where geeks go to discuss their favorite fandoms while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails. It's the best place to go after a movie premiere, or during any of their nightly events. Come in for their weekly trivia night, or their game night featuring happy hour deals! For details on all their weekly events visit: Facebook Scum and Villainy Cantina
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodbarhollywoodstar warslocalishmy go tococktail
MY GO-TO
For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
This life-size gingerbread house is totally edible!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News