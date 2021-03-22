localish business

Trailblazing Women: These Women-Owned Small Businesses Are Secretly Awesome

NEW YORK -- Join host Roxy Te as we highlight incredible, woman-owned small businesses from across the country.

From a female welder unafraid to make sparks fly in her male-dominated field, to a young entrepreneur breaking hearts with her unique dessert business, these trailblazing women arent just leading the way forward, they're making it their mission to lift other women up along the way.

This is Secretly Awesome sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

Click here for more Secretly Awesome small businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkinternational women's daybusinesssmall businesswomen's history monthlocalish businesslocalishwomen
LOCALISH BUSINESS
Egg-cellent sisters start small business hiding easter eggs
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
Merced police searching for homicide suspect
3 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 41 in Fresno
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Protesters gather at Tower Theatre after court allows sale
Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Valley
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News