Senior citizens cope with isolation through art

By Holly Grisham
Before COVID-19, this art museum in the heart of Chicago invited Senior Citizens to come to the museum each Friday for FREE 'Viva La Vida' art classes.

At the end of each 'Viva La Vida' session, the proud Seniors would invite their family members into the museum to see their works of art. That all changed with the pandemic.

The Museum quickly began morphing their classes into 'virtual' programs.

Now, Viva La Vida simply enrolls the students, passes out the necessary art supplies at one curbside pick-up event and each Friday morning, for 2 hours, the classes are presented over Zoom.

The seniors are thrilled they still get to be creative, while they engage with the institution they love so much!
