Sisters skate to success with hot dog stand

By Michael Koenigs
LOS ANGELES -- After repaving the restaurant's parking lot and lacing up their roller skates, two sisters have found new customers for Cupid's Hot Dogs, their family-owned restaurant in Los Angeles. Founded by their grandparents in 1946, Kelly and Morgan Walsh took over the establishment in 2009 after their father passed away unexpectedly. The sisters gained a large audience on TikTok after posting videos of their hot dog deliveries on classic roller skates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslocalish foodfoodlocalish businesslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in rollover crash in east central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Housing market booming in Fresno County
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
More TOP STORIES News