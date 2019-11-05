Smell Stinky Dino Breath at the Field Museum in Chicago

Ever wonder what T. rex breath smells like? Find out at Chicago's Field Museum, home to the iconic Sue!

Sue lived more than 67 million years ago and is the world's largest and most complete T. rex skeleton ever discovered.

Now the Field Museum has added multisensory stations to bring you closer to Sue's world, including one that is supposed to smell like the inside of a T. rex's mouth.

Basically, it's time travel - without the fear of being eaten!
