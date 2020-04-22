be localish los angeles

SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers

LOS ANGELES -- For the past four years, chef and entrepreneur, Daniel Shemtob has been working to create a better work shoe for his fellow hospitality workers, medical staff, and any profession requiring you to be on your feet all day.

He launched his shoe brand, Snibbs, unknowingly right before the largest pandemic in modern history. As a result, he started Sole Support, a free meal and shoe delivery offer for frontline medical workers fighting against the coronavirus.

The concept is simple, anyone can nominate themselves, or any medical staff, for free meals and shoes. If chosen, Shemtob will take his award-winning food truck, "The Lime Truck," and his Snibbs shoes and deliver them for free.

"For four years we put in all the hard work, and we launched right at the beginning of COVID-19 in the States... I realized it was out of my control, what I can do, what's in my control is giving back," Shemtob told ABC7.

That's when he started Sole Support, a free meal and shoe delivery offer for frontline medical workers fighting against the coronavirus. The concept is simple, anyone can nominate themselves, or any medical staff, for free meals and shoes. If chosen, Shemtob will take his award winning food truck, "The Lime Truck," and his Snibbs shoes and deliver them for free.

"So the idea of supporting people's soles with our soles and giving them food to warm their souls... and also to give my guys hours... so it was a win-win, I can support my guys who have been with me for 10 years, and I can support the healthcare workers who really need help right now," said Shemtob.

If you would like to nominate healthcare workers for Sole Support visit solesupport.snibbs.co.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'
Chefs help feed unemployed restaurant workers during pandemic
Artist creates a coloring book with a powerful message.
A marine scientist is teaching free online courses in ocean science.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno
11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order
Fresno city leaders form task force to plan reopening of economy
Show More
Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22
Fresno VA center scaling up safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
More TOP STORIES News