localish

South Side bakery expands during COVID-19, purchases 84-year-old chocolate company

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- Brown Sugar Bakery is purchasing the 84-year-old chocolate company Cupid Candies, marking a rare business expansion for small businesses during COVID-19.

"This is just a great opportunity for two Chicago companies to come together and maintain what we have, but grow in directions that better serve our city," said Brown Sugar Bakery owner and founder Stephanie Hart.

Hart will keep her bakery storefront open on 75th street, where it has been since its founding 16 years ago. But the bakery kitchen will move into the Cupid Candies factory in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The purchase has been in the works for well over a year, but was finalized when Hart received a $500,000 small business grant from Illinois's Office of Minority Economic Empowerment.

Brown Sugar Bakery is a touchstone among black businesses around the city, and it's got a reputation for serving some of the best cakes and cupcakes in the city.

Head baker Timothy Wooden said baking gives him "discipline."

"This is an art right here," said Wooden, while looking over his batter for a Juneteenth-themed cake. "You're creating art when you back."

Hart is excited for the new job opportunities that she can provide through the Cupid Candies factory.

"Cupid Candies is a company that makes products that can be shipped nationwide by people from my community," Hart said. "This just feels extremely necessary."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshambite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Making detailed art with hole punch scraps
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
CPS features student art at Virtual Exhibition
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
Central California coronavirus cases
Fauci testifies before House at fraught time for pandemic response: LIVE
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Show More
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's historic church
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Newsom: 35.6% of CA's coronavirus cases were reported in the past 14 days
More TOP STORIES News