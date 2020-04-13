community strong

Texas father teaches kids importance of serving others during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRING, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but Ben Patterson spends his days like any other.

He goes to work, comes home to spend time with his wife and kids, then helps others.

The Spring, Texas father knew his elderly neighbors would need help during this pandemic, so he offered his services to the entire neighborhood on NextDoor.

Patterson now has a full spreadsheet, detailing elderly neighbors' needs like fixing a plumbing issue or picking up groceries.

Patterson is not only helping neighbors at a time when everyone needs it, he is teaching his kids that we are all in this together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcommunity strongneighborhoodfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Conroe ISD robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
Students write heartwarming letters to healthcare heroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Full O Bull Clovis separates itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Show More
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
More TOP STORIES News