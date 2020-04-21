localish

Steakhouse making breakfast for homeless

By Jalyn Henderson
Although it's closed to dine-in guests, the kitchen at this restaurant is still up and running.

The team at Barn Steakhouse in Evanston, just north of Chicago, is preparing hundreds of meals for the local homeless community.

"I typically cook one day a week at Connections for the Homeless," Morton said. "They gave me a call and said, 'Can you cook for more?' and I said 'of course'. Then they said 'Could it be every day?' and I was like 'What!?'"

Since then, owner Amy Morton and her team have been at the restaurant by 5 a.m., cooking breakfast and preparing it for delivery. From breakfast burritos to sandwiches, they're making breakfast foods that are easy to individually wrap and distribute.

The meals go to Connections for the Homeless, a community resource center, as well as two local hotels that are housing people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
