Superhero window washers surprise kids at UCLA Hospital

Children at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital get a visit from superheroes to wash their windows.

The surprise visit brightens the rooms of children receiving treatment at the hospital. Wonder Woman, Spider Man, Captain America and even the Incredible Hulk teamed up for the clean up.

One mom enjoying the show said, "It's nice to get out of the room, and it's nice to see everybody."

Not only did the superheroes wash windows, they took time to pose for photos and interact with the children.
