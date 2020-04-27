Coronavirus

Surprise parade for couple after wedding canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Kim Goforth and Isaac Jackson had planned for an April wedding but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, their family and friends decided to surprise them with a parade.

Jackson proposed to Goforth in front of friends and family on Thanksgiving in 2019. The couple originally planned to get married in summer 2020.

"They were going to wait a year or so and then Kim's dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and so they decided to move it up quickly," said Dlorah Gonzales, the mother of the bride.

Goforth's father was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January, so the bride and groom moved their summer wedding up to April 10. They planned their wedding in just three months.

"We sent out invitations one week and then cancellations the next," Jackson said.

At the exact time and day that Goforth and Jackson were supposed to tie the knot, a parade of cars slowly rolled down the couple's block with signs, balloons and plenty of honking.

"This is so much bigger than our wedding and the love we have for each other," Goforth said. "The world is shut down. It's helping us realize how much we really love each other."

Goforth and Jackson hope to get married on July 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlong beachcoronavirus californiacoronavirusweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreaklocalishcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute frontline workers with formation flight
LIVE: Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
LIVE: Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Show More
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More TOP STORIES News