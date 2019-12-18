Take a Ride on CTA's Holiday Train

CHICAGO -- Since 1992, the CTA Holiday Train has run through Chicago spreading holiday cheer.

Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside.

The train will visit stations throughout all the CTA system's rail lines.The train has more than 60,000 lights and a flatcar where Santa waves to the boarding riders from his sleigh.

You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam: VIDEO
New California laws in 2020
Ex-deputy who slammed student charged with child abuse
Local 8th graders bring Wreaths Across America to Kings County
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of home: Police
Show More
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
More TOP STORIES News