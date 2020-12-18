localish

Take a stroll down the Lights of North Francisco in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

CHICAGO -- One Chicago neighborhood is a little brighter than most this holiday season.

"This block-long thing really gives people the ability to just stroll under the lights, the lights of Francisco," arch builder George Heitz said.

Heitz and his next-door neighbor, Ignacio Martinez, made the first four arches for themselves in 2018. The next year, the original four arches turned into six, then seven and soon their neighbors wanted in on the action.

More than 80 white arches line the sidewalk of this Chicago block along the Lincoln Sqaure, Ravenswood neighborhood boarders, but there are 250 more that shine across the city and surrounding suburbs.

"A lot of people needed a little something this year, it's been kind of rough. Some people even put up lights for loved ones that they lost to COVID," Heitz said.

"There are a lot of people coming up to us saying, 'Thank you for doing this because it's really brought the spirit back,'" Heitz's son Blake added.

The arches brought holiday cheer, but they also brought a little something extra - an appreciation for community.

"This brings us all together in a certain way," Martinez said. "The neighbors and even the strangers that walk by."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincoln squarechicagoravenswoodholidayall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News