Make Your Own Holiday Tamales at Lola's Mexican Cuisine
During the holiday season, Lola's Mexican Cuisine in Long Beach does more than make delicious tamales for Christmas -- they host tamale-making classes for the community! People come out for a fun, festive night-out to learn the process of making tamales, plus they get to meet new friends and mingle with neighbors. Don't worry if you've never made tamales before, they work with tamale makers of all skill levels. This year empress your family and friends with your very own handmade holiday tamales! For more details on classes visit their socials: Lola's Long Beach on Facebook and I Love Lola's Instagram and lastly I Love Lola's Twitter
