BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.