localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernville borough6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News