Teen holds blood drive for her sweet sixteen birthday

PHOENIX -- The pandemic has put celebrations on hold for many, but one Arizona teen has found a way to celebrate and help her community.

Kessa Hancock decided that for her sweet 16 she would help others by holding a blood drive.

"It went from me just spending the day, hanging out with my friends, with some good food, and having a photo shoot to having a blood drive," Hancock said.

"With the pandemic, and the national blood shortage, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to host a blood drive and still bring people together," she said.

"I've been trying to do that a lot during the pandemic," Hancock said. "I feel like this is a really great way to make something positive happen from a negative disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonalocalish inspireblood drivebirthdayall goodgood newslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Reedley College COVID vaccine site to start giving shots Friday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills prepared them for Texas storm
Oceano Dunes reopening for more vehicles, campsites on Friday
More TOP STORIES News