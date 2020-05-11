The "Eggman" is a hero for homeless men and women

Houston's "Eggman" has become a hero for homeless men and women for more than 30 years.

Now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is making sure they can still find food.

Jay Hamburger first volunteered to serve Thanksgiving meals to families in need decades ago. Hamburger now works with small businesses, bakeries, and restaurants around Houston to get what he calls "moveable feasts" to people in need.

Hamburger said the COVID-19 pandemic is giving the entire world a chance to see how much we all have in common, and we all need each other to survive.
