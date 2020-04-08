entertainment

Take a virtual tour of the Grammy Museum

"While we're practicing social distancing, nothing can bring us together like the power of music," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not. So the Grammy Museum was able to, almost within a 48 hour period, pivot and create a digital museum. And it's entirely free."

The new Grammy Museum at Home portal features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. The museum will also be surfacing content which has never been released before, including exclusive interviews with the likes of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Andrea Boccelli, Los Tigres del Norte, Brett Young, Brandi Carlile and Greta Van Fleet.

"They're interviews about new albums or about their careers or about their creative process," said Sticka.

The Grammy Museum has also made online music lessons available for youth.

"These are our Grammys in the Schools career lessons-lessons about electronic music production, music video production for students to do at home," said Sticka.

"I think arts organizations are community organizations. So at the end of the day, we all have amazing works of art or music or relationships with artists that we can do programming around, to help people cope while they're at home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcentertainmentmuseumsmore in commonmusicgrammy awardlocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the NYC music teacher who inspired Disney-Pixar's 'Soul'
Michael Bublé concert in Fresno rescheduled for September
Matt gets his first dose of drama as 'The Bachelor'
TV spoof of 'Ghostbusters' filming in the Central Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
LIVE: CA's equity focus causing some vaccine delays, health sec. says
Sierra Unified school trustee facing calls for removal after Capitol incident
Law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest at CA Capitol
Part of Hwy 41 closed in Fresno County; detours in place
Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Show More
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Valley firefighters could be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccine
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
More TOP STORIES News