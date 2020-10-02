The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

OLD BETHPAGE, New York -- The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze has been an annual fall tradition in Sleepy Hollow for more than 15 years. This year will mark the very first time the elaborate display will be available to see on Long Island.
The blaze will feature two dozen hand-carved pumpkin attractions both from Long Island and Historic Hudson Valley artists. Each display is different from the other ranging in various sizes and designs. The blaze will run for 23 nights, Friday through Sunday.
As soon as you walk into the Old Bethpage Village Restoration, you can see pumpkin lanterns guiding you towards the entrance of the event with guards making sure visitors are socially distant from one another.
Related: CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic
"It's the perfect place if you're getting cabin fever, to practice social distancing and see this amazing artwork," said Lauren Curran, Nassau County Executive. "If you want a really good Halloween experience I highly recommend this."
The event takes place outdoors and is entirely a touch-free experience. The capacity will also be reduced by 67 percent and each admission is timed. Tickets are not available to purchase on sight but will be sold only in advance, to meet state guidelines.
Masks must be worn at all times and markings on the floor will help guide participants throughout the curvy path.
"It really doesn't do it justice until you actually see it yourself," said Historic Hudson Valley Vice President of Commerce and Commission, Rob Schweitzer. "To see the look on people's faces when they see what we've done with jack o' lanterns, cause they really can't believe it and again pictures don't do it justice. You really have to see it in person."
In honor of the event taking place on Long Island, many of the pumpkin displays will pay homage to Long Island landmarks such as a life-size windmill and a replica of the Montauk lighthouse.
"It's amazing what they can do with the pumpkins," said participant, Jim Giaccone. "They went from dinosaurs to bumblebees, to sunflowers. It was really great."
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More