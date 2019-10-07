Long Island Dutchess of Ropes Brings Back the lost art of Double Dutch

LONG ISLAND, New York -- Long Island's Dutchess of Ropes is on a mission to bring the lost art of Double Dutch back into the lives for women of all ages.

This new space offers Double Dutch to get your fitness on, even if you don't know how to jump.

Duchess of Ropes CEO, Yocana Orange wanted to create a space where women can not only workout, but also feel nostalgic and bring out their inner kid.

"So you can jump double dutch with your eyes closed because it's a sound and it's a rhythm," said Orange. "It's not so much a visual thing, but it's more of a feeling and it's more of a sound."

When you register with the group not only will you get to double dutch, but hula hoop and hopscotch as well.

Now tha summer's over, Orange plans to incorporate more activities for the fall like Mommy and me double dutch classes and yoga.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeportpumped
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Yosemite entrance closed due to brush fire on Highway 140
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for 30 California counties
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
Show More
Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say
21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
3 dead, child missing after vehicle plunges into Del. canal
History-making all-female spacewalk is back on, NASA says
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
More TOP STORIES News