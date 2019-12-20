gift ideas

Gearys Celebrates 90 Years Just in Time for the Holidays

Family-owned luxury store, Gearys is celebrating nine decades of business in Beverly Hills. Named after H.L. Geary, former President of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the store opened its doors back in 1930. The iconic store offers a wide selection of gifts for any occasion - everything from designer jewelry and watches to antiques and dinnerware. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Gearys attracts the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world. If you're looking for a gift that will impress and become a conversation starter, stop by Gearys in Beverly Hills. For more info visit their website:
Gearys Beverly Hills

You can follow them on social media: Gearys Beverly Hills Facebook and Gearys Beverly Hills Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillsfyi holidaysgiftsgift ideasjewelrylocalish
GIFT IDEAS
10 perfect holiday gifts for the tech lover on your list
Books that make great gifts this holiday season
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
When buying gift card, watch out for hidden fees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store
California woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Baby, body found in Texas identified as missing mom, daughter
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Show More
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
More TOP STORIES News