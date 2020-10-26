Meet the Houston cake artist behind these creepy creations

HOUSTON, Texas -- Cake artist, Sarah Ono Jones is in a league of her own when it comes to cake design.

She loves Halloween and goes above and beyond with her creepy concoctions. From witches, zombies, ghoulish desserts, and beyond - even her anatomical heart looks so real, it's scary.

Want to see some of her cakes in person? Visit Common Bond Café and Bakery in Houston during the Halloween season.

You don't have to be a zombie to enjoy one of their most popular desserts - the brain cake! Covered in gooey red goodness, a cut inside reveals a delicious sweet treat that will wow guests at the next Halloween party.

What started as a fun hobby to pass the time, turned into something much bigger than Jones could imagine. From competing on national cake decorating reality shows to wowing her local fans, when she's in the kitchen molding, sculpting, and painting - her passion and creativity comes out.

Jones' talents are second to none. She hopes to have her own cake team in Houston in the future.
