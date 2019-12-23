WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
This Bay Area Street Transforms into a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Over 50 years ago, the Liner Family started a holiday tradition that had people coming in droves to Eucalyptus Street. Each year, 50 homes get decked out for the holidays to create a Winter Wonderland in the Bay Area.
