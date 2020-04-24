Deaf dog provides inspiration, smiles via virtual visits and drive-bys

Cole is a deaf therapy dog who teaches people through the Project Team Cole that it's okay to be different.

He frequented schools and nursing homes daily but since the Coronavirus has hit New Jersey, the schools and nursing facilities have either closed or won't allow visitors.


Cole and his owner Chris got creative to still be there to support Cole's friends. They drive through the neighborhood of the students and wave at them from the car and the pair also do daily virtual visits so everyone can see and talk to Cole.
