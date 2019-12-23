The Best Holiday Tamales and Drag Show at Casita del Campo
Casita del Campo in Silverlake is a fixture in the community. Opened in 1962 by Rudy del Campo, a professional dancer most notably known for appearing in Westside Story. It's perhaps best known for its traditional Mexican food, including delicious homestyle tamales, but among the locals this spot is best known for its underground theater where weekly drag shows celebrate inclusivity and diversity. This restaurant prides itself on being a go-to place for all especially during the holidays. Since the beginning, the owners have been allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and have continued to give back to the neighborhood. For more details visit their site: Casita del Campo you can also follow them on Facebook Casita del Campo and Instagram Casita del Campo
silver lake entertainment food mexican theater localish my go to
