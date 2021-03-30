STAFFORD, TX -- The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a hidden gem in the Sugar Land/Stafford area of Texas. Each of the 33,000 individual pieces were hand carved in India and shipped to Houston where it took 18-months to construct back in 2004. Its made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble. The Mandir is a place to practice Hindu cultural traditions which date back thousands of years to India. Members gather to offer prayers and to be with family and friends. It's also a campus for a lot of activity for both adults and children. Students take part in classes about culture, religion, family values as well as music and physical activities.
Over the past year, the Mandir has been closed due to the pandemic. Activities and classes have been virtual, and members are hoping the campus can soon return to some kind of normalcy when it is safe to do so. You can learn more about the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by visiting www.baps.org
This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
