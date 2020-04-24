Jewelry store creates pieces for Hollywood stars

Diamonds are in the DNA for the Shaftel family in Houston, Texas.

Keith Shaftel launched his jewelry business in the 1970s and it's become a family affair with his son and daughter working in the shop.

They started out with one-of-a-kind pieces for families like them. Now the Shaftels are designing for stars around the world!

You've seen their jewelry on the red carpet at the biggest Hollywood events, including the Academy Awards.

But even with all the glitz and glamour, Shaftel says his pieces are only worth the happiness that it brings others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityoscarsacademy awardshoustonfamilyjewelry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Show More
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
Dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News