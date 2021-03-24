localish

Barclay Prime is home to the world's most expensive cheesesteak

By 6abc Digital Staff
There's cheesesteak, then there's the Barclay Prime $120 cheesesteak.

This cheesesteak is so fancy you wash it down with champagne!


This costly cheesesteak features A5 wagyu beef (it comes with a certificate of authenticity, so you know it's legit). foie gras mousse, truffle butter and cheese made of cow's milk, sheep's milk and more truffles. And you wash it all down with a half bottle of champagne, because, $120 (duh).

Executive chef Mark Twersky highlights what makes this gooey treat worth the money.


