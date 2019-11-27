This is the Battle of the Holiday Pies: What Side Are You On?

Pumpkin or Pecan? It's a discussion that comes up every holiday season.

Bang Bang Pie in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side makes more than 5,000 pies every holiday season.

ABC7's Jalyn Henderson checked out how they make three of their most popular holiday pies: Mick Klug apple pie, chocolate pecan, and pumpkin pie.

"The pies we do are classics with a twist," owner Michael Ciapciak said. "We will sell the most of the apple pie, closely followed by pumpkin."

See which one takes the cake in our taste test!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodpiethanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm moves through CA, bringing rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Show More
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Correctional officer accused of child molestation has first court appearance
More TOP STORIES News