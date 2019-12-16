This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!

There are gingerbread houses you can look at, and then there are gingerbread houses you can walk into. The display at Fairmont San Francisco is so massive, pastry chefs need to start baking the gingerbread in July! Oh, and yes, the house is edible.
