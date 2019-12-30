BREAKING NEWS
This Man Designs Gorgeous Clothes for Barbie
Localish
Suresh is a fashion designer and lover of all things couture, who began making clothes for dolls back when he couldn't afford the supplies to dress a human form. Since, he has grown his passion for dolls clothing into a successful youtube channel!
Related topics:
fashion
localish
barbie
