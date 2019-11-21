food

This Imaginative Donut Shop is Inspired by Mexican Pop Culture

The donut shop in Downey, CA is anything but traditional. From the Instagram-friendly decor inside and out, to the glittery and imaginative donuts inspired by Mexican pop culture. This shop can't keep their doughnuts on the shelf! Some of the top neighborhood favorites are the Abuelita hot chocolate, bionico, mazapan and El Santo donuts, but their best-selling one is the Bidi Bom donut, which is inspired by the late Mexican-Tejana singer, Selena.

The delicious, sugary treats are made fresh daily with real yeast and take many hours to make just right.

Follow Donas on social media at: facebook.com/Donas8636
and on Instagram: @donasofficial and Twitter: @Donas8636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeyfoodmexicanfyi donutsbite sizelocalishdonuts
FOOD
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
Can you take down 4 pounds of pho-nomenal pho?
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
Tejas Chocolate+ Barbecue draws in people from all over the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Show More
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
More TOP STORIES News