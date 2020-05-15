This PA nurse goes from the ER to the kitchen to serve those in need

Mindi Hoagey is an ER nurse in Pottstown, Pennsylvania who, after her shift, goes to her small business called Honey's Homebrewed Cafe and cooks meals for kids in need at her church.

When the pandemic began, she quickly realized a gap in the community.



"We ended up finding there was a need for children to have meals," said Hoagey.

Her day, however, isn't over when the last meal is served. She's still scheduled to work a 12-hour shift at Pottstown Hospital, where she's an emergency room nurse.


She says her dream is for her business to take off and for her to one day own her own cafe with her sister, Melanie McKnight.

But even when that happens, she says she doesn't think she could leave her life as a nurse behind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pottstown boroughfyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open
Central California coronavirus cases
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in parts of Valley
High-speed chase from Visalia ends in rollover crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Police officer injured trying to stop man from hitting cars with skid-steer loader
Show More
Coronavirus patient surprised with applause after release from hospital
Sailors on sidelined US carrier get coronavirus for second time
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home
More TOP STORIES News