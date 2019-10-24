halloween

Did you know there's a replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween in North Carolina?

Some might say he's taken his love of scary movies too far. In the secluded and serene rolling hills of North Carolina, Kenny Caperton built his dream home - a recreation of Michael Myers' house from the movie "Halloween". Every October he invites fellow horror devotees over to tour the house and experience a Halloween party like no other.
