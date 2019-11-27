Traditional Christmas Market Takes Over Chicago plaza

Every year, downtown Chicago's Daley Plaza turns into a cozy, traditional German Christmas market. Find great eats, hot drinks, and beautiful gift ideas!

Along with hand-crafted gifts, the market is also famous for its warm cup of Glühwein (hot spiced wine), which is served in the popular collectable souvenir mug. More than 60 vendors feature holiday ornaments, nutcrackers, cuckoo-clocks, toys, jewelry and much more. Christkindlmarket Chicago hosts an estimated million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, nation, and the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm moves through CA, bringing rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Show More
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Correctional officer accused of child molestation has first court appearance
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
More TOP STORIES News