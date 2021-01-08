localish

Trail Mothers come together to clean up trash in popular hiking spots

LOS ANGELES -- Trail Mothers is a nonprofit group banding together to help clean up and beautify local hiking trails.

It all started when Northridge, CA mom, Kristen Hernandez, made an Instagram account.

"I started my hobby trail mother. It was just an account of me and my son, Liam, having adventures around the Valley. And I turned it into trail mothers because people were asking me if I was a group," Hernandez said.

"It started to grow in the middle of 2017 when we had our first event. [In] 2020, we became an official 501c3 nonprofit."

Hernandez said Stony Point Park in Chatsworth has the most trash and graffiti out of most of the trails that she has cleaned up across Los Angeles and the coronavirus pandemic hasn't made it any better.

"There's masks clinging to trees on rocks, they're throwing it in the bushes thinking that I or anyone else can't see it. There's more trash hidden in the bushes than there is out on the trail right now," said Hernandez.

If you would like to get involved, you can reach out via email at trailmothers@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Creative holiday treats made by the Omni Grove Park Inn!
The largest lights to music show in the US is in Charlotte!
Student with Autism and Parkinson's becomes piano whiz
Ever had Detroit-style pizza? Watch this!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Legal tenant protection plan could reduce Fresno homelessness
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
TurboTax expects 'most' customers to receive stimulus payments today
Show More
Valley health departments working to keep residents informed on COVID vaccine availability
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Why nurses are frustrated with COVID vaccine backlog in CA
WATCH TODAY: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
EMT spent 17 hours with patient in ambulance amid hospital backup
More TOP STORIES News