localish

Trailmothers come together to clean up trash in popular hiking spots

LOS ANGELES -- Trailmothers is a nonprofit group banding together to help clean up and beautify local hiking trails.

It all started when Northridge, CA mom, Kristen Hernandez, made an Instagram account.

"I started my hobby trail mother. It was just an account of me and my son, Liam, having adventures around the Valley. And I turned it into Trailmothers because people were asking me if I was a group," Hernandez said.

"It started to grow in the middle of 2017 when we had our first event. [In] 2020, we became an official 501c3 nonprofit."

Hernandez said Stony Point Park in Chatsworth has the most trash and graffiti out of most of the trails that she has cleaned up across Los Angeles and the coronavirus pandemic hasn't made it any better.

"There's masks clinging to trees on rocks, they're throwing it in the bushes thinking that I or anyone else can't see it. There's more trash hidden in the bushes than there is out on the trail right now," said Hernandez.

If you would like to get involved, you can reach out via email at trailmothers@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!
Every bike deserves a second chance
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
Outdoor dining returns for restaurants after stay-home order lifted
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
More aircraft flying over Fresno due to Air National Guard training
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
Show More
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Man hospitalized following house fire in southeast Fresno
Merced County pauses COVID-19 vaccinations due to shortage
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
More TOP STORIES News