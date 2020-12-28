localish

The 'Tree Twins' spread positivity and light to SF this holiday season

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a rather dark and chilly night on Fillmore street in San Francisco until the Tree Twins, two native San Franciscans dressed as brightly-lit Christmas trees, emerge from around the corner.

"We come from the North Pole. We're sent by Santa and he sends us here to the city to cheer people up at Christmas," Tree One explains.


"I am looking for anything that's going to give me some bright holiday spirit and those two are off the charts," passerby Penelope shares.
The Tree Twins have brightened people's holidays for the past five years. "We have an insane connection with Christmas. We love the whole spirit of it, the look of it, the lights, the energy, the positivity!"


Catch up on the Tree Twins' holiday adventures from 2020 here.
