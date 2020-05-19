A look at the history of Treebeards as one of its iconic locations is closing

HOUSTON, Texas -- Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar.

Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston, Texas.

The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.

But Treebeards isn't just known for its food! The restaurant has five locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston.

Diners can also enjoy Treebeards at Christ Church Cathedral. The restaurant serves its mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard.

Treebeards announced on May 17 that they would be closing the Market Square location on June 26, 2020. But they will be opening a new location at Bunker Hill and I-10 in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Show More
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News