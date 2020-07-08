localish

Twin Sister Nurses Retire Together After 42 Years of Helping Others

Twin sisters with a combined 84 years of experience worked their final shifts earlier this month in Montgomery County.

Mary Housher and Bertha Campbell are identical twin sisters who worked at Abington Jefferson Health together for 42 years.


They are finally retiring together after so many years saving lives to spend more times with their families during the pandemic.
"Sometimes, I will take care of a patient and bring the patient over to Mary and they'll be like, 'What's going on here?'" she said.


Bertha is a labor and delivery nurse; Mary helps new babies and moms.

A proper send-off after more than 40 years on the job would usually mean a big retirement party. That can't happen with the pandemic, but the twins say they're getting a gift much better than that; they get to see their families.
