Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduationgraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men killed in separate shootings in Los Banos over the weekend
Newsom to speak about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
COVID-19 outbreak spreads in Avenal State Prison, over 300 more inmates test positive since Thursday
Fire destroys Sanger apartment, firefighters say
Show More
Target in Fresno's River Park being shut down early, heavy police presence in area
Man killed after train hits car in Fresno County
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News