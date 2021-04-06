more in common

Vegan Activist Marries Cattle Rancher in Surprising Love Story

EMBED <>More Videos

Vegan Activist and Cattle Rancher Fall in Love

HOUSTON -- Renee King-Sonnen's husband was a multi-generational cattle rancher. She was a former rodeo fan and leather boot collecter. The two owned a cattle ranch together, and year after year, sent thousands of animals to the slaughterhouse.

"If you'd asked me if I was ever going to be vegan, I'd have told you you were crazy," said Tommy Sonnen originally. But after caring for an abandoned calf on the brink of death, his wife's worldview changed. She made the difficult choice to become vegan, even if it meant shaking their marriage to the core.


"You know, when you're at a place where you're calling your own husband a murderer and you believe it, and he's having to hear that, it just was shattering him." She said.

But slowly, she started to change Tommy's mind. Today, they own Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary dedicated to saving and caring for farm animals. This is their incredible love story.


WATCH MORE EPISODES OF MORE IN COMMON
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncowmore in commonvegananimalsfarm sanctuarylocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Spectrum Designs uplifts individuals with Autism
The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless
Celebrating Legendary Women
Is this the nicest person in America?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
Man arrested after standoff with police in Corcoran
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
Show More
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Biden to move COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
Lawsuit filed against Grizzlies following eating contest death
More TOP STORIES News