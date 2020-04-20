WWII veteran's wish comes true as people send cards for his 105th birthday

Birthday cards are pouring in after a WWII veteran from California asked for the public's help in celebrating his 105th birthday. Lt Colonel Sam Sachs' birthday party had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The manager of the retirement home where Sachs lives posted a video of the veteran on Facebook asking for the public to send him birthday cards.

"I hear the response has been pretty dramatic so far," Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers told ABC7. "I think we should all do everything we can to make this extra special."

"I took my phone, put his uniform on and we rolled a video that we put on Facebook," said Ivonne Meader, owner and administrator with Mom and Dad's House.

"People are so kind and generous," said Sachs.

"I'm also asking our president to send me a card also," Sachs said in the Facebook video.

Sachs' birthday is on Sunday, April 26. If you would like to help him celebrate please send a card to the address below.

Lt. Col. Sam Sachs
c/o Mom and Dad's House
4340 Conquista Avenue
Lakewood, CA 90713
